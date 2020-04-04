Abyss Token (ABYSS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $181,409.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $181,409.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Kyber Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.19 or 0.04581885 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00068545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037099 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009708 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Ethfinex, Indodax, YoBit, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, ZBG, DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

