AC3 (AC3) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One AC3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Bibox. Over the last week, AC3 has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. AC3 has a total market cap of $137,974.33 and approximately $46.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AC3 alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About AC3

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. AC3’s official message board is medium.com/@AC3network. AC3’s official website is ac3.io. AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AC3

AC3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AC3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AC3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AC3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AC3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.