Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. FMR LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after purchasing an additional 558,764 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,244,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,508,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,287 shares in the last quarter.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.27%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

