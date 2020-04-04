AceD Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. AceD has a market capitalization of $83,353.75 and approximately $775.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 124.6% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000617 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001132 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,231,291 coins and its circulating supply is 11,219,091 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

