Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.27 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Achain has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $1.27 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Bitinka, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.68 or 0.02608136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00202621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Achain

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,294,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Koinex, Huobi, Kucoin, CoinEgg, OKEx, Bitinka, OOOBTC, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Indodax, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

