Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.29). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

ACRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 389.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 90,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

