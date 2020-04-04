Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $206,034.35

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $206,034.35 and approximately $3,136.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00070337 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 19,562,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

