Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, OKEx and LBank. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $180,477.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,785.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.02123654 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.25 or 0.03481502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00598382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00805325 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00076350 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00487674 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

