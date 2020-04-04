ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Tops $0.0078 on Exchanges

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $655,974.63 and $81.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034532 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,062,514 coins and its circulating supply is 83,920,504 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

