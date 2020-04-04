Adelphoi Price Tops $0.0078 on Top Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $162,265.80 and approximately $186.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last week, Adelphoi has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02612594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel.

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

