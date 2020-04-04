AdEx Price Up 9.6% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $54,795.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Upbit and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.72 or 0.02606300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00202522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gatecoin, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Huobi, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

