AdHive 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $94.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One AdHive token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. In the last week, AdHive has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. AdHive has a market capitalization of $82,184.82 and approximately $94.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000269 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

ADH is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

