AdHive Tops One Day Volume of $225.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $83,560.02 and $225.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, AdHive has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000330 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 180.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AdHive

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. It launched on April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official message board is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdHive is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AdHive

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

