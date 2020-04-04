Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 121.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after buying an additional 57,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAP opened at $84.65 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.33 and a 1-year high of $182.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.99.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.73.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

