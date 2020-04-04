Adzcoin (ADZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Adzcoin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. Adzcoin has a total market capitalization of $16,911.29 and approximately $11.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adzcoin is adzcoin.org. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

