Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $499.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00787383 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 61.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

