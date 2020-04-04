Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,437 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.43% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $15,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after acquiring an additional 483,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,541,000 after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 116,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,936 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AERI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of AERI opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.94. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

