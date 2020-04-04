Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

