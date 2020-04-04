Aeron (ARN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.70 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Aeron has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $1.88 million and $1.70 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0942 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.02624359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00204029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bit-Z, Binance, IDAX, Gate.io, Mercatox, Kuna, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX, Radar Relay and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

