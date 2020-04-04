Aeron (ARN) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $2.06 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeron has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Aeron token can now be bought for about $0.0935 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Mercatox and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.02614987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Binance, Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX, Mercatox, Bit-Z, HitBTC, IDAX, Coinrail, Gate.io and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

