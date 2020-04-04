Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.35% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $87.50 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $707,409.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,134. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $115.75.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.