Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 177.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,994 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $223,461,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $101,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 111,608.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,015,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,524 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,629,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,335,000 after purchasing an additional 920,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,208,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,104,000 after purchasing an additional 862,724 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $70.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.57.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

