Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Agilysys worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Agilysys by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agilysys by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 18.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 608,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 145,560 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Agilysys news, Director Dana Sue Jones bought 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,247.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

AGYS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $367.86 million, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

