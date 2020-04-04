Agrocoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.55 Million (AGRO)

Agrocoin (CURRENCY:AGRO) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Agrocoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Agrocoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and $259,339.00 worth of Agrocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrocoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000424 BTC on exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Agrocoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000701 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.69 or 0.04706723 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00069562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037101 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009664 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Agrocoin Token Profile

Agrocoin (CRYPTO:AGRO) is a token. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2019. Agrocoin’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,944,271 tokens. Agrocoin’s official Twitter account is @BitagroI. The official website for Agrocoin is bitagro.io. The official message board for Agrocoin is medium.com/@agrocoin.org.

Agrocoin Token Trading

Agrocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Agrocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.