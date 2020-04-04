AidCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $355,945.37 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. AidCoin has a market cap of $355,945.37 and approximately $839.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AidCoin has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

