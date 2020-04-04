AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) One Day Volume Hits $30,414.00

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $30,414.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.16 or 0.04548406 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037222 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (CRYPTO:AIDUS) is a token. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial. The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io.

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

