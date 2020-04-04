Aion Trading Up 11.7% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Kucoin. Aion has a total market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aion

Aion launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 410,411,905 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is aion.network. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Koinex, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Liqui, IDEX, RightBTC, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

