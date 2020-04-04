Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.56% of Air Lease worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $6,013,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Air Lease by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 837,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Air Lease by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Air Lease news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $331,392.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

