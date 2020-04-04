Airbloc (ABL) Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, CPDAX, Bilaxy and OKEx. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.02628319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00203240 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy, BitForex, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

