Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,604 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Aircastle worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Aircastle by 83,400.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aircastle by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Aircastle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Aircastle by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aircastle stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Aircastle Limited has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.37 million. Research analysts expect that Aircastle Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYR shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Aircastle in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Aircastle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

