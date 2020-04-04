Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.91% of Airgain worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $6.02 on Friday. Airgain Inc has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.81 million, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $39,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley downgraded Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.