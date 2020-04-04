AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liqui, Kyber Network and OKEx. AirSwap has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.02612594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202858 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, Huobi, Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, AirSwap and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

