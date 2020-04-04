Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $56.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 113.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $5,075.62 and approximately $56.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 119% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.02108175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00075539 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

