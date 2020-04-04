Akumin (TSE:AKU) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Akumin (TSE:AKU) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

TSE:AKU opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.43 million and a PE ratio of 28.48.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

