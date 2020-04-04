Aladdin (ADN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.05 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Aladdin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, BITKER, CoinBene and TOPBTC. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.02123694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.66 or 0.03494823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00600497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00812904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00076202 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025454 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00488660 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014830 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,091,608,088 tokens. Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, BITKER, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

