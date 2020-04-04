Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Achieves $120.76 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $120.76 million and approximately $71.66 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Algorand

Algorand's total supply is 3,200,636,113 coins and its circulating supply is 669,364,270 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand's official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

