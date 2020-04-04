Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $60.12 Million

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Algorand has a market capitalization of $114.53 million and approximately $60.12 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.02609848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00200928 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047225 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 3,200,128,221 coins and its circulating supply is 668,856,378 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

