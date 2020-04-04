Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:ATD.B opened at C$32.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.54. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$30.40 and a 52 week high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

