All Sports Achieves Market Cap of $4.40 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $32.15 and $5.60. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $415,316.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.04557640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00068993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037249 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009660 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $50.98, $10.39, $5.60, $20.33 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

