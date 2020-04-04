Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Allergan by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Allergan by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its position in shares of Allergan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGN opened at $175.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.19.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.08.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

