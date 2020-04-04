Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 451.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,902 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.53% of Simply Good Foods worth $14,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

SMPL opened at $18.77 on Friday. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,016,030.00. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 125,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,588. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

