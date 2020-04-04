Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 8,210 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 272,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

