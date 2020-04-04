Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $14,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.63.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $4,583,765.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

