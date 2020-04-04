Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.33 Million Stock Holdings in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,277 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.90% of BMC Stock worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,118,000 after buying an additional 484,830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,850,000 after buying an additional 142,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,959,000 after buying an additional 122,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 164,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in BMC Stock by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 861,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

BMCH stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.00.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.