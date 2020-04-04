Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Whirlpool worth $17,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 113,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 143,228 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Whirlpool by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 108,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,541 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $82.64 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.96.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

