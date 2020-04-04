Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 172,600 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 875.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 192,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Hyatt Hotels worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of H. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,121,000 after buying an additional 557,229 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 892.5% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 423,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,962,000 after buying an additional 380,526 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,429,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $9,417,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $39.92 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

H has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $89.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

