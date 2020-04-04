Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $17,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period.

INVH stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

