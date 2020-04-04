Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,662 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $196.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.97.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $116.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day moving average is $167.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.53. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 291,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.79, for a total value of $50,008,412.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 812,013 shares of company stock worth $115,455,897. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

