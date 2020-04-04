Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allied Esports Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors 75 118 100 2 2.10

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 187.36%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.59%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million -$16.74 million -1.89 Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors $307.64 million -$121.36 million 7.79

Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment. Allied Esports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.8% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -38.49% -9.30% Allied Esports Entertainment Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

