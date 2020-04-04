AllSafe Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $318,240.51 and $609.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006166 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.